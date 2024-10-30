New Ship Management Collaboration Offers Agility and Flexibility

In a strategic ambitious move set to reshape the cruise ship management landscape, OSM Thome and Ship Management Group have entered into a partnership aimed at enhancing service standards across the cruise, river, and offshore accommodation sectors.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to offer shipowners a compelling alternative for management solutions.

This partnership combines the agility and personalized service of a boutique management company with the robust infrastructure and global scale of a world-leading ship manager, delivering tailored, cost-efficient and sustainable solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients.

Together, they can provide clients with innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency while ensuring scalability for long-term growth.

Services are all-encompassing and include technical, marine, and hotel management, including crewing, compliance, insurance, procurement, and drydock project management. Additionally, through strategic partnerships, the collaboration can enhance these offerings with marketing, shore programs and capital-raising capabilities.

Crew Welfare and Sustainability

The strategic partnership will elevate service standards by focusing on sustainability, crew welfare, operational efficiency, and more transparency. T

he companies will provide crew care by offering flexible employment options, assuming full responsibility for crew welfare and risk mitigation.

OSM Thome leads the industry with their sustainable employment practices, including access to their global Nordic Medical Clinics, extending top-tier care to crew families at home.

Unlike other global ship management companies, SMG, powered by OSM Thome, operates without the corporate constraints and can truly design and offer customer-centric services.

Collaborating closely with clients to design, for example, brand-tailored recruitment strategies we can ensure attracting and retaining top talent while leveraging OSM Thome’s well-established welfare programs to maximize crew satisfaction and retention.

Through established KPIs such as crew retention, repatriation efficiency, and talent acquisition, SMG ensures clients benefit from measurable improvements in service quality, backed by OSM Thome’s industry-leading crew care philosophy.

The real challenge lies in effectively implementing these programs, sourcing qualified crew, managing crew databases, and converting applicants into viable candidates, areas where OSMT and SMG excel in providing practical, tailored solutions.

Unique Blend

Our unique blend of SMG’s boutique approach and OSM Thome’s Global innovations ensure clients receive unmatched service levels in the cruise management sector.

Key Benefits Include

We are the only one providing ship management services to the ocean and river cruise industries.

We present tailored, client centric solutions with a focus on crew welfare and operational efficiency. We have access to cutting-edge medical and employment facilities.

Scalable solutions that combine the agility of boutique management with the robustness of global expertise.

We have training facilities/programs for deck, engine and hotel crew.

Learn more at www.shipmanagementgroup.com