New 2025 USA River and Domestic Cruise Report Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released the 2025 USA River Market Report, profiling the U.S. small-ship and river cruise market which has new ships being built, but at the same time as consolidated with the exit of one operator.
The report, available instantly as a PDF download, details the U.S. domestic cruising market, with growth projections through the end of the decade, and now has 2025 and 2026 supply data by operator, ship and river.
It’s the fifth volume of the report, which has grown to 60 pages for this edition, featuring an in-depth analysis of the market, profiling the players, the capacity, the rivers and the trends, along with challenges and opportunities going forward.
Included in this US River Cruise Market Report:
- An original and in-depth analysis of the domestic river cruising business in the United States you will not find anywhere else. A total and complete overview of the market.
- 2025 and 2026 supply outlook by operator, river and ship.
- A look at what is driving demand for market growth, recent consolidation and more.
- Everything you need to know about the USA river market and Close to Home Cruising.
- Growth projections in the segment through 2027.
- Market shares by operator, river and relevant datasets.
- Full list of U.S.-flagged cruise vessels.
- Operators covered: American Cruise Lines, American Queen Steamboat Company, Viking, UnCruise, Lindblad Expeditions.
- Product differentiation – different types of river vessels.
- Independently researched data.
- All key companies profiled.
- Release date: Oct. 2024.