New 2025 USA River and Domestic Cruise Report Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released the 2025 USA River Market Report, profiling the U.S. small-ship and river cruise market which has new ships being built, but at the same time as consolidated with the exit of one operator.

The report, available instantly as a PDF download, details the U.S. domestic cruising market, with growth projections through the end of the decade, and now has 2025 and 2026 supply data by operator, ship and river.

It’s the fifth volume of the report, which has grown to 60 pages for this edition, featuring an in-depth analysis of the market, profiling the players, the capacity, the rivers and the trends, along with challenges and opportunities going forward.

Click here to order.

Included in this US River Cruise Market Report: