New 2025 China Cruise Market Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News has released the new 80-page 2025 China Market Report, providing an inside look at what’s happening in the Chinese cruise market for 2025 and beyond after a significant spike in capacity this year.

The instant-download PDF report provides profiles, growth projections, supply scenarios, capacity metrics and much more.

This comprehensive report provides a breakdown of the Chinese market by operator, berths and capacity, with key supply metrics going forward to 2027 and with past data back to 2015, showing the rise of the market prior to the pandemic, and the restart of cruise operations in the country coming out of covid.

In addition are profiles on key players in the market, pricing trends, the supply/demand situation and much more.

Royal Caribbean, Adora and MSC remain the market leaders in China, but are joined by a number of one-ship brands from local owners, plus a joint venture between Viking and China Merchants.

Download now here.