MSC World America to Introduce Sports Bar, Comedy Venue and More

The MSC World America will introduce a new sports bar, comedy club concepts, enhanced bars and lounges, and a reimagined Sweet Temptations gelato and frozen yogurt bar when it launches from Miami in 2025, according to a press release.

The ship will also introduce seven onboard districts, allowing guests of all ages to customize their holiday experience.

Bernhard Stacher, senior vice president of shipboard hospitality operations, MSC Cruises, said: “New experiences await guests throughout MSC World America, and when it comes to bars, lounges as well as destinations to grab a sweet treat, we’ve worked hard to bring something truly unique to this groundbreaking ship. In a first for MSC Cruises, we will be debuting two brand-new lounge concepts – All-Stars Sports Bar, offering an authentic game-day atmosphere with all-American fare and bar games, and The Loft, a multi-purpose venue for comedy, karaoke and more.

“Across the ship, we’ve also enhanced the drink menus, with upscale cocktails, more bourbons, American-style beers and gin from craft American distilleries to elevate the experience and make sure guests find something perfect for every occasion.”

The All-Stars Sports Bar, located in the Promenade district, will feature an ocean-facing terrace, offer unique food and classic American fare, broadcast popular sports, and include interactive games like darts, digital shuffleboard, and foosball.

The Loft, an adults-only venue in the Terraces district, will host comedy shows, dueling pianos, and karaoke nights, with entertainment extending late into the night.

Elixir – Mixology Bar will be known for its stylish cocktails, focusing on bourbon and bourbon-based drinks, alongside a variety of other spirits crafted with Fever Tree mixers and fresh ingredients.

Masters of the Seas, a British-style pub in the Terraces district, will feature live music and drinks, including MSC Cruises’ second full-scale microbrewery at sea, which offers signature beers brewed specifically for the American audience using desalinated seawater and American hops, as well as selections from La Tropicale brewery in South Florida.

The Gin Project will specialize in 20 craft gins sourced from American and Canadian distilleries, while Coffee Emporium will present a modern coffee house atmosphere with beans from French, Italian, Turkish, and Moroccan origins.

Lastly, Sweet Temptations will delight guests with handcrafted crazy shakes, Venchi chocolate pick ‘n’ mix, gelato, a self-serve frozen yogurt bar, make-your-own ice cream options, hot crepes, waffles and doughnuts.