MSC Postpones Cruise; Alters Itineraries Due to Hurricane Milton

MSC Cruises is making adjustments to its cruise schedule in the Caribbean and Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Milton.

According to an update shared by its U.S. Commercial Sales Officer Koreen McNutt, the changes include the postponement of the MSC Seashore’s upcoming sailing and an itinerary change for the MSC Magnifica.

“We are continuing to monitor the path of Hurricane Milton as it makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico towards the west coast of Florida,” MSC Cruises said.

“Due to forecasted weather conditions and always keeping the safety of our guests and crew members as our top priority, itinerary changes will be made in order to maintain a safe distance from Milton’s path,” the company added.

Previously scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on Thursday, Oct. 10, the MSC Seashore is now expected to sail one day later.

According to the company, the vessel is currently offering a four-night cruise from Port Canaveral that visited its private island destination in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay, as scheduled.

The ship’s return to Port Canaveral will be dependent on the reopening of the port, which is currently closed by the U.S. Coast Guard, MSC added.

As a result, the MSC Seashore’s upcoming cruise is currently expected to depart on Friday, Oct. 11, the company added.

“Should Port Canaveral receive clearance from the U.S. Coast Guard to reopen at a reasonable time, we will proceed with an abridged two-night sailing,” MSC said.

The cruise is expected to make a visit to Ocean Cay before returning to Port Canaveral on Oct. 13 as planned.

Sailing from Miami, the MSC Magnifica is currently offering a four-night cruise that departed on Monday, Oct. 7.

Due to the path of the storm, instead of sailing to the Bahamas, the 2010-built ship was diverted to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

The vessel’s return to PortMiami is not expected to change, with a departure scheduled for Oct. 11 anticipated to sail with no changes to embarkation times and itinerary.