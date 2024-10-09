MSC Expands Partnership with Guinness World Records

MSC Cruises has expanded its partnership with Guinness World Records (GWR) to include its entire fleet over the next year, following the achievement of 30 world record titles in 18 months, according to a press release.

Initially launched in March 2023 aboard the MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa, the onboard program offers guests the opportunity to break official Guinness World Records through various activities.

This experience is now available on 12 MSC ships, including the MSC Bellissima, MSC Divina, MSC Euribia, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Magnifica, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaside, MSC Splendida, MSC Virtuosa, and MSC World Europa.

Steve Leatham, vice president of entertainment, MSC Cruises, said: “The program has been hugely popular among guests, both adults and children alike. MSC Cruises guests and crew to date have broken 30 Guinness world record titles

“From being the fastest to pull 100 meters of rope, to completing the fastest time to complete 20 chair rotations in under 21 seconds or putting on the most pairs of socks on one foot in under 30 seconds, guests have attained record-breaking glory in a variety of quirky ways,” Leatham added.

“We’re excited to be able to offer it on more of our ships for guests of all ages to enjoy. The extended partnership is part of MSC Cruises’ broader strategy to further elevate their onboard immersive entertainment programs and provide carefully crafted entertainment for guests of all tastes.”

Guests can take part in record-breaking activities throughout the day and audition for an evening show, where finalists showcase their talents and compete to set a new world record.

All successful participants are verified by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator and receive an official certificate.

Matteo Mancini, senior manager of family entertainment at MSC Cruises, added: “Guinness World Records exemplifies the kind of successful activities we offer on MSC Cruises’ ships, engaging the entire family. It’s heartwarming to see all ages come together to compete and play. On our ships, everyone can be a star, and Guinness World Records now is not only in the book or in the TV show but has become an unmissable onboard live experience for all.”