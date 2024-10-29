Montreal Wraps Up 50,000-Guest Cruise Season

The Port of Montreal officially concluded its 2024 cruise season with the departure of the last two ships, Oceania’s Insignia and Nautica.

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) welcomed over 50,000 passengers and 20 ships from 14 cruise lines.

The event was celebrated at the Port of Montreal Tower, attended by Julie Gascon, president and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority, the officers of the Insignia and Nautica, and relevant figures in the Montreal cruise industry, including Marc-Yves Bertin, CEO of the Laurentian Pilotage Authority.

“The arrival of these nine new cruise ships shows that cruise lines have taken greater interest in the Port of Montreal, and reflects the results of the solid, long-lasting collaborations we maintain with our marine and local partners,” said Gascon.

“This collective effort lets us continually improve our operations and infrastructure and implement innovative initiatives, which attract thousands of cruise passengers every year. Together, we are strengthening Montreal’s status as a key port of call in North America, while committing ourselves to a more environmentally friendly future.”

“As the cruise season draws to a close, we’re celebrating the memorable encounters between Montreal and visitors from around the world. It’s exciting to see that more and more cruise passengers are eager to spend time in our neighborhoods, which results in a more dispersed flow of tourists. Every cruise passenger had the opportunity to experience our city’s rich history, delicious food and vibrant culture, while enjoying the diversity of its landmarks, such as Old Montreal. We look forward to welcoming passengers back in 2025,” added Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The Port of Montreal has received recognition for its sustainable development practices and environmental performance for the 17th consecutive year from Green Marine, North America’s environmental certification program for the marine industry. In 2024, 12 cruise ships connected to the port’s shore power system, consuming 717,064 kWh and saving 579.4 tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHGs).

“LPA is proud to offer a safe and efficient marine pilotage service that contributes to the growth of the Port of Montreal and the economy of tourist destinations along the St. Lawrence River. The pilotage system we deploy between Les Escoumins and Montreal is made possible by the expertise, professionalism and close collaboration of our dispatchers, pilot boat crews and pilots. It is thanks to the meticulous work of this entire team that cruise ships from all over the world navigate the river and arrive safely at their destination,” said Bertin.

Looking ahead, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) said it anticipates the return of cruise lines such as Silversea and Crystal.