Milwaukee Welcomes Over 13,500 Passengers For 2024

The Port of Milwaukee welcomed over 13,500 cruise passengers during the 2024 season, with a total of 27 calls from seven ships, according to a press release.

The season began on May 1 with the arrival of the Viking Octantis and concluded on October 13 with Le Bellot from Ponant.

In total, 13,568 passengers traveled to or from Milwaukee via international cruise ships, surpassing initial estimates of 12,000, according to a statement.

“Port Milwaukee remains a premier destination on the global cruising map,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “This year’s successful season is a reflection of the hard work of Port staff and our partners. As we look at 2025 and beyond, I am confident Port Milwaukee will continue to reinforce its role as an essential economic resource for the City of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. The importance of cruise passengers is reflected in my proposed capital budget. We are investing $5 million in a new cruise ship facility, and we are optimistic that will attract even more visitors.”

Mayor Johnson’s 2025 Proposed Budget includes funding to complete the redevelopment of the South Shore Cruise Dock, located east of the Lake Express Ferry terminal.

This new docking space will accommodate Seawaymax vessels and is expected to be ready for the 2026 cruise season. Port Milwaukee had previously secured $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the State of Wisconsin for the project.

“Port Milwaukee is excited about the success of the 2024 cruise season and grateful for the potential opportunity to grow that success with the new Seawaymax cruise dock,” Port Director Jackie Q. Carter said. “Having a dedicated space for Seawaymax cruise ships, outside of the commercial cargo space, will support our efforts to grow the tourism side of our business, generating revenue for the City and contributing to services for Milwaukee residents.”

After a seven-year hiatus, the port will also see the return of Victory Cruise Lines in 2025, with the Victory I.

“The success of the 2024 cruise season demonstrates Port Milwaukee’s role as an economic powerhouse for Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin,” President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners Tim Hoelter said. “The Port’s momentum as a Great Lakes cruising destination is a gateway to continued growth for our city, and we expect to see our growth persist in the years to come.”

“Port Milwaukee’s successful cruise ship season is a key contributor to our City’s growing tourism industry,” Harbor Commissioner and Alderman Peter Burgelis said. “I’m proud of Port Milwaukee’s dedication to helping showcase our diverse culture to global passengers. The City’s exciting investment in next year’s budget for a permanent cruise ship dock will prepare our community to thrive for generations to come.”