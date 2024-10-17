Michael Ungerer Named Chairman at A-ROSA Group

A-ROSA Group has named Michael Ungerer as the new chairman of its advisory board, the Germany-based company announced in a press release.

Effective immediately, the appointment is said to aim at consolidating A-ROSA as a market leader and innovation driver in the premium segment of the river cruise industry.

“Being nominated as the chairman of Germany’s leading river cruise company is a real honor and a privilege. A-ROSA is a brand I co-created over 20 years ago,” Ungerer said.

“Having watched the brand grow and excel despite many challenges, I’m excited to provide strategic guidance and collaborate with executive management, the owners, and all stakeholders to strengthen our leadership position and focus on the next sustainable growth phase.”

A cruise and hospitality veteran, Ungerer brings a long and wide-ranging leadership experience, having previously worked with Norwegian Cruise Line, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, A-ROSA said.

The new chairman also worked with Carnival Corporation, serving as Senior Vice President of Operations and President of the AIDA Cruises brand, as well as COO of the company’s Asian operations.

More recently, Ungerer served as CEO of Explora Journeys, leading the startup and growth of the new luxury brand of the MSC Group.

A-ROSA also announced that Jörg Eichler will step down from his position as CEO and Managing Director by mid-2025 to devote himself to a new responsible task in tourism.

During Eichler’s leadership, A-ROSA expanded its fleet and operations, now operating 15 riverboats on the European rivers of Danube, Douro, Rhine/Main/Moselle, Rhône and Seine.

Together with his team, Eichler is said to have brought the company back on course for success, enabling A-ROSA to achieve a new sales and occupancy record in 2023, which will be surpassed again in 2024.

The company expects to announce Jörg Eichler’s successor soon, while the executive continues to fulfill his role as managing director until the handover is successfully concluded. He will remain a shareholder after that.

“The shareholders would like to thank Jörg Eichler for his highly committed and successful leadership and look forward to organizing the search for a successor and the transition together with him,” A-ROSA said.