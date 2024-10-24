Meyer Werft Hands Over Disney Treasure

Meyer Werft today has delivered the new Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line, the shipyard announced in a press release.

The vessel was completed earlier than contractually agreed and is scheduled to welcome its first guests in December, Meyer said.

According to the German shipyard, the Disney Treasure features some of the most complex and innovative entertainment facilities in the cruise industry.

“We are very happy to hand over the Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line today. She is the newest milestone in our longstanding partnership, and everyone at Meyer Werft has put a lot of effort and passion into Disney Treasure,” said Meyer Werft CEO Bernd Eikens.

Together with Bernard Meyer and Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, Eikens signed the handover papers.

“The Disney Treasure is yet another example of how we’re bringing the magic of Disney cruising to more fans than ever before – and today, we are one step closer to debuting this spectacular ship to the world,” said Mazloum.

“We’re incredibly thankful for our work with Meyer Werft and look forward to our bright future together as we continue to expand the Disney Cruise Line fleet,” he added.

The Disney Treasure is the latest ship to join Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and the fifth Disney ship built by Meyer Werft.

According to the press release, the shipyard and the cruise line have a longstanding relationship that started with the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, which were delivered in 2010 and 2012.

In 2022, the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, was handed over to the brand, kicking off a new ship class.

The third ship in the series, the Disney Destiny, is currently under construction in Papenburg and will be delivered in 2025.

In August, Disney Cruise Line and Meyer Werft announced that the German shipyard will build four additional ships for the company, with delivery scheduled between 2027 and 2031.

Meyer Werft’s upcoming deliveries include ten cruise ships, a research vessel, and four offshore converter platforms, which will be delivered by 2031.