Mein Schiff Relax Completes Drydock Ahead of Delivery

TUI Cruises’ new Mein Schiff Relax has recently completed a drydock ahead of its delivery, which is scheduled for early 2025.

Being built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, the LNG-powered vessel is the first in a new series of vessels designed for the Germany-based brand.

After floating out in late 2023, the Relax recently sailed from its building dock for a series of sea trials in the Mediterranean.

As part of the operation, the 161,000-ton ship sailed to Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard, where it entered dry dock on Oct. 11, 2024.

According to sources in Europe, the Mein Schiff Relax then underwent a hull check during the drydock, as well as cosmetic work.

After leaving Palermo, the vessel continued its sea trials while returning to Fincantieri’s Monfalcone yard, where it arrived on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

In addition to staff from the shipyard, representatives from TUI Cruises and the ship’s classification society were on board during the trials.

Following the Mein Schiff 7, which entered service for TUI Cruises earlier this year, the Mein Schiff Relax is scheduled to debut in Spring 2025.

Starting in mid-March, the ship offers a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

The itineraries sail from Palma de Mallorca and feature visits to destinations in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and Morocco.

In October, the 4,000-guest ship repositions to Tenerife for a winter season cruising around the Canary Islands and Madeira.

A sister to the Mein Schiff Relax is poised to enter service for TUI Cruises in 2026. The yet-unnamed vessel is scheduled for a Q2 delivery.

As part of a new design known as the InTUItion class, the sister ships will focus on sustainability with dual-fuel engines that can be powered by LNG and MGO.

The vessels are also designed to be future-proof thanks to their ability to burn other low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG.