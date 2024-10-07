Marioff Signs Crew Training Agreement with Carnival Cruise Line

Marioff signed a training agreement with Carnival Cruise Line in August, the company announced in a press release.

With the goal of increasing safety standards onboard, the deal includes fleetwide training by experts on HI-FOG, a water mist fire protection system used as the primary firefighting resource onboard the company’s ships.

“We’re beyond thrilled with this milestone extending our mission to protect people, property, and business around the world,” the company stated.

According to Marioff, the training will ensure that new crew and experienced crew members have advanced skills and competencies needed to meet ship safety standards.

The training program will include classroom modules as well as hands-on activities, depending on the size of the ship, the HI-FOG system installed and the type of training module.

Marioff noted that the duration of the tailored training modules varies from one to six days per ship.

Based on the SMS familiarization requirement, the company offers three different types of training programs.

One is aimed at HI-FOG familiarization, while the others focus on HI-FOG emergency response and HI-FOG lifecycle maintenance.

The familiarization training focuses on crew members who need to know and identify the HI-FOG components and understand its features.

The emergency response training focuses on crew members who need to be able to safely operate the equipment, supervise and perform emergency response, the company added.

The lifecycle maintenance training is for crew members who need to plan lifecycle maintenance of the high-pressure water mist system.

Target groups include fire patrol teams, galley teams, as well as officers and engine and deck rating teams.

According to Marioff’s website, thousands of marine vessels are currently protected from fire with HI-FOG, including a number of cruise ships.