Lerwick Wraps Up Record 2024 Season

Lerwick Harbour wrapped up its cruise season with record-breaking achievements and the potential for an extended season into late 2024, according to a press release.

Typically running from April to October, this year’s season saw additional calls in March and November, including a final arrival expected in mid-November.

The season’s strong performance was highlighted by the arrival of the AIDAsol on October 1. The ship arrived carrying 2,342 passengers and contributed to several records in 2024. In total, the port welcomed 134 cruise ship arrivals, amounting to 138,537 passengers.

Another highlight was the call of MSC Virtuosa, the largest cruise ship to ever visit Lerwick.

The season’s final call will be the maiden visit of the luxury hybrid polar exploration ship, Le Commandant Charcot, on November 18. The ship will stop at Lerwick as part of an “Autumn Splendours” cruise, which starts in Norway’s Lofoten Islands and passes through the fjords before returning to Bergen.

Lerwick Port Authority Cruise and Marketing Manager, Melanie Henderson, said: “It has been a brilliant season hosting many different operators, types of vessels and dozens of nationalities.

“The success is down to the incredible co-operation from all the service providers, retailers, venues and attractions working very hard to showcase Shetland as a wonderful destination unlike any other. The warmth of welcome that cruise visitors receive is always highlighted in feedback received and is a testament to everyone’s efforts.

“Cruise is a way for visitors to experience the more remote parts of Scotland, often returning for a longer stay. It has become an important contributor to the local tourism economy.”

Bookings for the 2025 season remain steady, with 135 ships scheduled to call so far, pending the finalization of itineraries by operators.