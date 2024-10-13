Le Bellot to Close 2024 Cruise Season in Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee will conclude its 2024 cruise season on Sunday, Oct. 13, with the arrival of Ponant’s Le Bellot.

According to a press release, Port Milwaukee received 27 calls by seven cruise ships this year, with a season that ran between early May and mid-October.

Port officials estimate that over 12,000 passengers visited Milwaukee during the cruise season, which started with a call from the Viking Octantis on May 1, 2024.

Final numbers will be released once the season concludes, the port said.

“Milwaukee continues to prove it is a premier destination for international cruise lines,” said Port Milwaukee Director Jackie Q. Carter.

“Cruising brings great value to our local economy and allows our city to showcase its vibrant culture. Each ship that calls on Milwaukee supports local businesses and strengthens our position as a Great Lakes cruising destination,” she added.

As part of the final call of the season, Le Bellot is scheduled to arrive at Pier Wisconsin around 7:00 AM on October 13.

After spending the day docked, the 180-guest ship is expected to depart Port Milwaukee roughly at 6:00 PM.

While arrival and departure times are subject to change, the public can stay up to date by using Port Milwaukee’s virtual vessel tracker, the port said.