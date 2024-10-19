Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Lanzarote Welcomes Silver Whisper on Maiden Visit

Silver Whisper Maiden Call

On October 12, Lanzarote Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, welcomed Silversea’s Whisper on its maiden call, marking a significant milestone for the island, according to a press release.

The 190-meter Silver Whisper arrived during its 15-day roundtrip voyage from Lisbon, which began on September 30. The itinerary included stops in Praia Da Vitoria, Horta, and Ponta Delgada in the Azores; Funchal, Madeira; St Cruz De La Palma and La Gomera in the Canary Islands; and Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura. The ship returned to Lisbon on October 15.

During the visit, cruise passengers explored Lanzarote’s cultural heritage, volcanic landscapes, and culinary scene. The port noted that Silver Whisper’s visit provided significant economic benefits to the island, as local businesses benefited from the influx of high-end visitors.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.