Lanzarote Welcomes Silver Whisper on Maiden Visit

On October 12, Lanzarote Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, welcomed Silversea’s Whisper on its maiden call, marking a significant milestone for the island, according to a press release.

The 190-meter Silver Whisper arrived during its 15-day roundtrip voyage from Lisbon, which began on September 30. The itinerary included stops in Praia Da Vitoria, Horta, and Ponta Delgada in the Azores; Funchal, Madeira; St Cruz De La Palma and La Gomera in the Canary Islands; and Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura. The ship returned to Lisbon on October 15.

During the visit, cruise passengers explored Lanzarote’s cultural heritage, volcanic landscapes, and culinary scene. The port noted that Silver Whisper’s visit provided significant economic benefits to the island, as local businesses benefited from the influx of high-end visitors.