Juneau Residents Reject ‘Ship-Free Saturday’ Initiative

Juneau residents voted against a proposition to ban large cruise ships from docking in the town on Saturdays.

According to its supporters, the “Ship-Free Saturday” initiative was aimed at giving Juneau’s residents “a respite” from the influx of tourism.

Out of the 28,113 citizens eligible to vote, 10,880 voted, with 4,196 in favor of the proposal and 6,575 against it, a report The New York Times said.

“The ship pollution and excessive visitor traffic is very real, but banning them for an entire day is not the answer,” Laura Murray, a resident who voted against the measure, told the newspaper.

“We need to find a better solution, introducing measures that will protect our environment without hurting the local economy,” she added.

The now-rejected initiative would have banned all cruise ships with 250 passengers or more from visiting Juneau on Saturdays.

Vessels would also be banned from docking on July 4, when the city organizes an annual downtown parade in homage to Independence Day.

A major stop for cruise ships sailing in Alaska, Juneau sees calls from vessels of all the major cruise corporations and brands.

According to Cruise Industry News research, at least 12 large vessels would be affected if the proposition were adopted.

Regular Saturday callers include Carnival’s Luminosa and Spirit, as well as Princess’ Coral Princess and Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 4,200-guest Norwegian Joy is also scheduled to visit Juneau on six Saturdays in 2025.

Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas and Holland America’s Zaandam, in addition to the Seabourn Quest and the Disney Wonder, are set to dock in the town for the upcoming 4th of July.

Data from Juneau shows that Saturday cruise visitors generated $30 million in direct spending in 2023, in addition to over $3.6 million in revenue for the municipal government.