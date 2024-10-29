Intellian Installs TVRO Antenna on Carnival Splendor

Intellian has completed the installation of its newest TVRO antenna t360CK onboard the Carnival Splendor, according to a press release.

The installation, which took place in Singapore, marks a significant milestone in the delivery of a new standard in TVRO systems, enhancing the onboard entertainment experience for Carnival Cruise Line’s guests, the company stated.

The t360CK TVRO antenna enables the Carnival Splendor to provide reliable TV reception with its multi-band capabilities, including automatic switching between C-band Circular and Linear and Ku-band Circular and Linear in the TVRO system.

“We are thrilled to have the first t360CK installed on Carnival Splendor,” said Dalibor Mihajlovic, manager of broadcast and AV engineering at Carnival Cruise Line.

“The t360CK’s exceptional design and functionality have exceeded our expectations, and the installation process was executed flawlessly. This upgrade enhances our ability to provide guests with superior entertainment options, which is a key aspect of their cruising experience. Thanks to the 5G mitigation system, this experience continues even in ports with high areas of interference.”

According to the company, Carnival Cruise Line expressed satisfaction with the design, delivery and installation process of the system, highlighting the intuitive software that simplifies band and polarization switching, ensuring consistent access to a wide range of channels across all routes.