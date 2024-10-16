Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Hurtigruten Unveils New Rewards Scheme for UK Agents

Hurtigruten is launching a new rewards scheme for UK-based travel agents, according to a press release.

The rewards program emphasizes the importance of agent support in expanding its customer base and market awareness in the UK, the company stated.

Iain Powell, vice president of sales and marketing at Hurtigruten, said: “The UK trade continues to be of the utmost importance to us. Travel agents have played a critical role in promoting our unique Norwegian coastal experiences, particularly our fantastic Signature offering aboard MS Trollfjord, and we are committed to recognizing their invaluable contributions. This new rewards scheme is a meaningful and simple way to give back to our partners, providing them with additional incentives to continue supporting Hurtigruten.”

Agents can track their points earned from individual bookings via a user-friendly platform. Points can be redeemed for monetary vouchers, which can be used online or in-store at over 200 UK brands.

James Howlett, head of sales at Hurtigruten, added: “This new program reflects our commitment to building strong, lasting relationships between Hurtigruten and UK travel agents. Their support has been a key driver of our success, and we want to ensure they feel valued and appreciated. We’re confident this initiative will enhance our collaboration and lead to even greater success.”

