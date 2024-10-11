Hurtigruten Releases Update For Zero-Emission Cruise Ship

Hurtigruten has released updated plans for its Sea Zero project, aiming to debut a zero-emission ship by 2030, according to a press release.

The ship, currently in the research and development phase, will use large batteries, sails and innovative technologies to operate emission-free, with energy consumption expected to be reduced by 40 to 50 percent.

Developed in partnership with Vard and the Norwegian maritime industry, this marks the second set of renderings since the project was first announced in October 2022.

“The cruising industry is a significant polluter, and it is crucial that we now take major steps to reduce emissions. Our goal is to have an emission-free ship in operation by around 2030. We are still in the research and development phase, but we have made significant progress,” said Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin.

A key element of the Sea Zero ship will be the sails, which can be raised and lowered as needed and are estimated to reduce energy consumption by about 10 percent, the company stated. Solar panels will provide an additional 2-3 percent in energy savings.

“We still see significant energy savings from having retractable sails with solar panels, but this requires thorough studies, including model tests to be conducted in the coming months. We have also changed the sail type to a more mature design already in use on cargo ships,” added Chief Operating Officer Gerry Larsson-Fedde of Hurtigruten.

“As with all development projects, there will be adjustments to both the design and specifications along the way.”

The Sea Zero ship will feature contra-rotating propellers for its main propulsion, supported by batteries with a capacity of approximately 60 megawatt-hours. Two retractable stern thrusters will enhance maneuverability in port and improve safety through redundancy.

“The central part of the project is to reduce energy consumption. The goal is to use significantly less energy than today’s ships, which requires innovative solutions,” added Larsson-Fedde.

Hurtigruten said it is implementing air lubrication of the hull, where air bubbles reduce drag and save 5-10 percent energy. Improved ventilation, insulation and advanced energy management also contribute to energy savings

Hurtigruten’s “smart cabins” will let guests control heating and ventilation via an app and screen, allowing them to monitor their energy usage. This feature aims to raise awareness of sustainability among guests.“We are already testing advanced sensors in these cabins, and in the near future, we will conduct full-scale tests with guests onboard,” concluded Larsson-Fedde.