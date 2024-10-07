Hurricane Milton: Carnival Monitors Ships in Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic

Carnival Cruise Line is monitoring the status of several ships that may be impacted by Hurricane Milton, the company said in a statement published on its website.

“Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively monitoring Hurricane Milton, which has developed in the Gulf of Mexico,” the company said.

According to Carnival, nine ships in the region are being “closely watched for potential adjustments” to their itineraries.

Vessels that may be affected by the tropical storm, which is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week, include the Tampa-based Carnival Paradise and the Miami-based Carnival Sunrise.

Sailing from New Orleans, the Carnival Valor and the Carnival Liberty are also being monitored, as well as the Jacksonville-based Carnival Elation and the Port Canaveral-based Carnival Glory.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our priority, and our ships will always maintain a safe distance from the storm,” Carnival added.

Currently offering a seven-night cruise from Baltimore, the Carnival Pride had to change its itinerary to avoid the hurricane.

“Forecasts for the storm show it moving in a generally northeasterly direction across Florida and into the Atlantic, possibly impacting conditions in Bermuda later this week,” Carnival explained.

Given this track, the company made the decision to modify the ship’s itinerary, advancing a three-day visit to Bermuda that was originally scheduled to start on October 10 by one day.

The current cruise of the Carnival Dream also saw a slight itinerary change, with its upcoming call to Key West set to end one hour earlier due to Milton.

“We will continue to monitor the storm, factoring in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Carnival added.

Guests on upcoming cruises departing from homeports that could be affected by the storm’s path are asked to monitor their emails, the company added.