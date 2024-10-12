Holland America to Host First Alaska Cruise and Travel Show in San Diego

Holland America Line will host the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show in San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free expo invites locals to explore Alaska cruise vacations and discover the best ways to experience the destination with Holland America Line.

This marks the first time that Holland America is bringing its Alaska travel expo to San Diego, following previous events in Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Phoenix, Arizona. Attendees will have a chance to meet experts who enhance the Alaska experience, sample local specialties, participate in activities like gold panning and axe throwing and enjoy live presentations and demonstrations.

“San Diego is a major homeport for Holland America Line with cruises to Hawaii, Mexico and the South Pacific. However, our Alaska departures are just a short flight away to Seattle or Vancouver,” said Bill Fletcher, senior director of consumer programs for Holland America Line.

“We’re excited to meet with potential Holland America Line cruisers and guests who have already booked their Alaska vacation. By bringing together a collection of authentic Alaska experts, we will showcase the many ways to experience the Great Land with Holland America — from the most glacier viewing experiences to more opportunities to see wildlife and wilderness on shore excursions.”

Attendees will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of six $500 Holland America Line gift cards, as well as the grand prize—a Holland America Line Alaska cruise for two. Official sweepstakes rules are available at AlaskaTravelShow.com.

Additionally, those who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or cruisetour during the event will receive a special offer, including reduced deposits and onboard credit

At the event, the line’s shore excursion experts will be available to discuss Alaska’s tour options. Guests with a booked Alaska cruise can also book excursions and customize their trips with onboard amenities.

Highlights include:

Axe throwing demonstrations by Lumberjack Will “Buck Randy” Randall from the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show.

Gold panning at the Gold Dredge 8 booth.

Cooking demonstrations featuring authentic Alaskan dishes by Holland America Line chefs.

Wildlife watching tips from a Holland America Line expert.

Live music at Denali Square, the cruise line’s exclusive venue.

Presentations on the Alaska shipboard experience, including Glacier Day programming, dining, and entertainment.

Opportunities to meet local exhibitors from top Alaska attractions.

In 2025, six Holland America ships will operate in Alaska, offering itineraries that include roundtrip cruises from Seattle or Vancouver, as well as sailings between Whittier, Alaska and Vancouver. Each cruise features visits to Alaska’s glacier destinations.