Holland America Reroutes 2026 Grand World Voyage

Holland America Line announced updates to its 2026 Grand World Voyage aboard the Volendam.

The revised itinerary now includes stops in East and Southeast Asia, Central America, and destinations in the U.S., along with a transit of the Panama Canal.

This change replaces the previous route through the Red Sea, a decision made due to the security situation in the region.

The updated itinerary will extend the last 54 days of the voyage, increasing the total length from 132 to 133 days due to a crossing of the International Dateline. The voyage will now visit 51 ports across 23 countries and territories on five continents, concluding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 17, 2026.

“We know immersive experiences in exciting destinations are always a main draw for those choosing a world cruise. The dozen ports we’ve added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “From exploring the emerald waters of Halong Bay or snorkeling in Nha Trang to overnight stays in Hong Kong, Nagasaki and Tokyo, the deep exploration of the region provides guests the opportunity to take in the culture and natural beauty of Asia as part of their world cruise.”

New highlights include:

Following the overnight call in Singapore, the Volendam will sail north to Vietnam, calling at Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), Nha Trang, and Halong Bay (Hanoi).

The ship will overnight in Hong Kong before continuing northeast to Kaohsiung and Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan.

Guests will enjoy six ports in Japan, including overnights in Nagasaki and Tokyo, before completing a transpacific crossing.

The Volendam will visit Kodiak, Sitka and Ketchikan, Alaska, before sailing south along the Pacific Coast of the U.S. to Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California.

The voyage continues southeast to Manzanillo and Puerto Chiapas, Mexico, Acajutla, El Salvador, and overnight in Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama, before transiting the Panama Canal.

For travelers seeking to make new bookings on the 2026 Grand World Voyage, prices start at $30,354 per person, including taxes and fees, based on double occupancy. Beginning on November 13, guests can book segments ranging from 21 to 55 days featuring the updated itinerary. Notable segments include a 55-day journey from Singapore to Fort Lauderdale departing on March 24, 2026, a 21-day voyage from Singapore to Tokyo on the same date, and a 34-day trip from Tokyo to Fort Lauderdale departing on April 14, 2026.