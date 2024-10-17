Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Heritage Expeditions Releases 2025-26 Brochure

Heritage Adventurer

Heritage Expeditions released its 2025-26 brochure, including a first cruise call to Polilo Island in the Philippines during the Asian Island Odyssey voyage, sailing from Taipei to Darwin.

The brochure provides information on various expedition cruises, highlighting unique and remote destinations aboard the Heritage Adventurer. 

It includes itineraries exploring Japan’s lesser-known locations, islands in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Melanesia, Australia’s Kimberley coast and hard-to-reach areas in New Zealand. 

It also features voyages to Australia and New Zealand’s Subantarctic Islands and Antarctica’s Ross Sea aboard the 140-passenger Heritage Adventurer.

For a more intimate experience, the brochure details a smaller expedition on the 18-passenger Heritage Explorer, visiting Fiordland, Stewart and Ulva Islands, Marlborough Sounds and Abel Tasman National Park.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.