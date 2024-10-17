Heritage Expeditions Releases 2025-26 Brochure

Heritage Expeditions released its 2025-26 brochure, including a first cruise call to Polilo Island in the Philippines during the Asian Island Odyssey voyage, sailing from Taipei to Darwin.

The brochure provides information on various expedition cruises, highlighting unique and remote destinations aboard the Heritage Adventurer.

It includes itineraries exploring Japan’s lesser-known locations, islands in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Melanesia, Australia’s Kimberley coast and hard-to-reach areas in New Zealand.

It also features voyages to Australia and New Zealand’s Subantarctic Islands and Antarctica’s Ross Sea aboard the 140-passenger Heritage Adventurer.

For a more intimate experience, the brochure details a smaller expedition on the 18-passenger Heritage Explorer, visiting Fiordland, Stewart and Ulva Islands, Marlborough Sounds and Abel Tasman National Park.