Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa Undergoing Updates During Three-Week Drydock

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Europa is undergoing various updates during a three-week drydock in Bremerhaven, Germany.

After arriving at the shipyard in mid-September, the 1999-built ship is currently more than halfway through the project, which involves 90 subcontractors, 120 shipyard workers and 265 crew members.

According to Ulrich Voss, director of ship management and hotel refurbishment, the Europa is mostly undergoing technical maintenance and class work.

Turning 25 years old in 2024, the luxury ship is being assessed by classification society technicians, who are checking different technical systems.

In addition, cosmetic makeovers and modernization of public areas and facilities are also being carried out, Voss explained.

Over 130 suites are being upgraded with a fresh color scheme, new armchairs, sofas and carpets.

The ship is also receiving 4,000 square meters of new carpet, as well as new lounge furniture and a new swimming pool.

Crew members will also benefit from the refit, the company said, with a new and enlarged crew mess hall being added.

Technical work includes an ultrasound assessment of the thickness of the ship’s hull, as well as measurements of the engine room and tank ceilings.

“Around 35,000 measuring points are collected on the ship. This meticulous test is intended to ensure that the Europa continues to cruise the world’s oceans safely and reliably,” Voss explained.

Work onboard also takes into consideration sustainability, Hapag-Lloyd explained, with old furniture being donated to charitable organizations.

Sofas and armchairs from the renovated suites are finding a new home, as well as chairs from the crew mess.

Following the completion of the work, the Europa is scheduled to resume service on October 4 for a 16-night cruise to Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

Hapag-Lloyd is now turning its attention to the ship’s upcoming drydock, said Voss, noting that major projects are planned two to three years in advance.

“We are currently already looking ahead to the shipyard visit of 2027-2028. We will then go into the details about ten to twelve months in advance,” he added.