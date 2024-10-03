Explora Launches Marine Encounters Exhibition on Explora II

Explora Journeys teamed up with Focused on Nature to launch Marine Encounters, an exclusive exhibition featuring the marine photography of Prince Hussain Aga Khan on the Explora II, according to a press release.

The exhibition is available in the Galleria d’Arte and showcases 28 limited-edition photographs, offering a visual exploration of marine life through the lens of Prince Hussain. This six-month exhibition was gifted to the MSC Foundation by Prince Hussain, photographer and founder of Focused on Nature, as part of a collaboration focused on environmental conservation, education and raising public awareness.

On September 14, the exhibition was officially opened by Explora Journeys President Anna Nash, MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco and Prince Hussain Aga Khan. Guests aboard the Explora II can purchase the photographs, with proceeds benefiting the MSC Foundation’s marine conservation efforts.

“For over 30 years, Prince Hussain Aga Khan’s photography has fostered a profound appreciation for nature and has influenced how we interact with our natural resources,” said Nash. “Our partnership with the MSC Foundation and Focused on Nature embodies a unified vision for environmental awareness and education. By leveraging our global presence at sea, this inaugural collaboration with Explora Journeys is designed to inspire action in preserving marine life and advancing marine science.”

“We are incredibly honored to partner with an exceptional artist and ocean ambassador, Prince Hussain Aga Khan, to showcase his exceptional photography on Explora II. This exhibition gives cruise guests a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of our oceans through art while also being inspired by Prince Hussain’s unwavering dedication to marine conservation and his powerful advocacy for their protection,” said Picco. “By giving the guests a chance to support our common cause, we are also building connections to our partner, the University of The Bahamas, to concretely support education in marine science for the next generation of ocean champions.”

The exhibition unveiling was part of the Naming Ceremony celebrations for the Explora II, the second ship in the MSC Group’s luxury fleet. The ship embarked on its maiden voyage on September 16 from Civitavecchia, Italy, visiting Spain, Sicily and Malta, with the exhibition on display in the Galleria d’Arte for six months.

The Marine Encounters exhibition takes guests on a journey through coral reefs and the deep ocean, highlighting the importance of coral protection. It concludes at the MSC Foundation Area, which focuses on raising environmental awareness and education onboard. Guests can support global conservation programs, and purchasing one of Prince Hussain’s limited-edition prints will directly fund a marine science scholarship at the University of The Bahamas.

“I’m very grateful and blessed to be showing my work in this beautiful space on board Explora II. My mission is to show people what’s out there – the diversity, beauty, fascinating behaviour, intelligence – to try to make them fall in love with fauna, flora and habitats,” said Prince Hussain. “At the very least encourage them to care but also highlight the terrible decline, the threats, and some of the solutions and changes we can make in our own behaviours.”