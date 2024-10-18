Emerald: New River Ship and Fleet Enhancements Across Europe

Emerald Cruises has unveiled plans for the launch of its latest addition, the Emerald Astra, as well as extensive updates to its river fleet in Europe, according to a press release.

The 180-guest Emerald Astra, set to join the fleet in 2026, will sail the Rhine, Moselle and Danube rivers, incorporating features like the pool/cinema combination, multiple dining options and an enhanced sun deck.

The 2026 river cruise season will open for bookings on October 29, 2024.

“As we continue to expand our fleet and enhance the guest experience, our commitment remains steadfast: to provide unrivaled luxury and value in river cruising,” said Glen Moroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group.

“The introduction of Emerald Astra, alongside the fleet-wide upgrades, exemplifies our dedication to leading innovation in the industry. By seamlessly blending the finest elements of river and yacht cruising, we ensure that every journey is extraordinary. These enhancements are designed with our guests in mind—creating refined spaces that encourage relaxation, connection, and discovery—upholding our promise to continually elevate the standards of luxury river cruising.”

The company also announced comprehensive upgrades to its European river fleet, set to be completed by the 2025 season. Key enhancements include redesigned Horizon Bar & Lounges across ships on the Rhine-Main-Danube route, with modern furniture. Similar updates will be made to the Emerald Radiance on the Douro and the Emerald Liberte on the Rhône.

Additional upgrades include revamped pool/cinema areas and dining spaces, the introduction of Missoni textiles and yacht-inspired art installations, and improved in-suite technology with iPads for guest convenience.