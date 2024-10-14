Dominica Kicks Off 2024-25 Cruise Season

Dominica officially kicked off its 2024-25 cruise season with the arrival of the Celebrity Summit on October 9, 2024, according to a press release.

The upcoming season promises to be dynamic, with 235 scheduled cruise calls that could bring approximately 375,000 passengers to the island.

Twelve ships, including the AIDAbella, MSC Explora II, Sapphire Princess, Majestic Princess and the Resilient Lady, are set to make their inaugural visits.

To celebrate the season’s opening, the Discover Dominica Authority hosted a series of activities on Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including musical entertainment, drumming and rum tasting.

“As we welcome the new cruise season, I am filled with excitement and pride for our beautiful island. The remarkable growth in our tourism sector reflects our team and partners’ dedication and hard work. Each visitor gives us a chance to showcase Dominica’s rich culture, stunning scenery, and genuine hospitality. Together, we will create memorable experiences that inspire our guests to return and share their stories. Let’s continue to work together to position Dominica as a premier cruise destination,” said Marva Williams, CEO of Discover Dominica Authority.

The 2023-24 season ended on a high note for Dominica, with the island welcoming 306,601 cruise visitors between October 2023 and April 2024, an 11 percent increase from the previous season and a 62 percent rise compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In December 2023 alone, 71,000 visitors arrived, and 16 ships, including the Oceania Vista and Explora Journey’s Explora I, made their first-ever visits, further elevating Dominica’s presence in the cruise industry.

This visitor influx generated around $20.4 million for the local economy, benefiting businesses and tour operators. Of the total visitors, 247,922 disembarked to explore the island, with more than half participating in organized tours, boosting both their experience and local enterprises.

Significant efforts were made during the off-season to enhance service quality in preparation for a successful season. The Authority hosted the “Elevate Your Service” Training Series and the 2024 Cruise Service Providers Symposium, with 189 service providers completing training aimed at fostering a culture of service excellence essential for encouraging repeat visits.