Disney Unveils Venues and Experiences For Adventure

Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming Adventure will feature a range of innovative venues and activities designed to delight guests of all ages when it sets sail from Singapore on December 15, 2025, according to a press release.

The inaugural ship for the cruise line in Asia will celebrate Disney’s storytelling legacy, focusing on Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

“As part of our unprecedented expansion for Disney Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that bring our special brand of cruising and the best of Disney storytelling to new guests on new shores,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

Seven theme areas include: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.

Among the ship’s highlights are three all-new attractions located in an adventure zone that celebrates Marvel’s iconic heroes.

Guests will be thrilled by Ironcycle Test Run, the longest rollercoaster at sea, along with Pym Quantum Racers and Groot Galaxy Spin, offering experiences inspired by the Marvel Universe.

Dining options aboard the Disney Adventure will feature a variety of international favorites and renowned Asian cuisine.

Guests can indulge in immersive dining experiences at Navigator’s Club and Hollywood Spotlight Club, where meals come alive with appearances from characters like Mickey and Minnie.

Two animated restaurants will also transform throughout dinner, blending art and storytelling to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Adventure will also offer a variety of entertainment options, featuring a state-of-the-art Garden Stage that hosts various shows, including “Remember,” a musical developed exclusively for the ship. Families can enjoy memorable experiences at venues such as Toy Story Place, a water play area, and Big Hero Arcade, a gaming lounge.

There is also a separate expansive set of experiences just for adults.

Bookings for the Disney Adventure will open on December 10, 2024, with pricing and itinerary details available starting November 14, 2024.