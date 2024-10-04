Diamond Princess Kicks Off Lincoln Port’s Cruise Season with Maiden Call

Port Lincoln kicked off its 2024-25 cruise season with the maiden call of the Diamond Princess on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, according to a press release.

The ship’s arrival marked the beginning of a season that will welcome ten ships and over 30,000 passengers and crew between October 2024 and February 2025.

Mayor Diana Mislov said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Diamond Princess on its first visit to Port Lincoln. Our ‘Welcome Program’ ensures every visit is memorable, thanks to our dedicated volunteers and Visitor Centre team, who embody Port Lincoln’s renowned hospitality. Collectively their passion for showcasing our region makes a lasting impression on all who visit.”

Port Lincoln’s “Welcome Program” offers visitors a warm welcome, with Visitor Centre staff and local volunteers providing assistance, tours and information to help guests make the most of their time in the city. Passengers can enjoy a variety of experiences, from sampling local seafood to exploring the breathtaking coastline and wildlife the region has to offer.

“We know from feedback received in our cruise passenger survey, that passengers really love the local tours in the region as well as the city in general. Some 86 percent reported they would recommend Port Lincoln as a holiday destination to their friends, which is a wonderful endorsement,” said Manager Economic Development and Tourism, Naomi Blacker.