Cunard Teams up with Cuban Ballet Company Acosta Danza

Cunard will host the Cuban ballet company Acosta Danza aboard the Queen Victoria for a special six-week residency from May 26 to July 7, 2025, according to a press release.

Founded by acclaimed ballerina Carlos Acosta, the company will perform two exclusive shows, with details to be announced closer to the date.

Guests can also participate in workshops and panel discussions at the Royal Court Theatre, as well as watch Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story, a biographical film directed by Iciar Bollain, either in the theater or on stateroom TVs.

President of Cunard Katie McAlister said: “We are delighted to partner with Acosta Danza for what promises to be an extraordinary residency on board Queen Victoria next summer. As one of the world’s leading contemporary ballet companies, their artistry will add a captivating new dimension to our Mediterranean voyages. This collaboration offers our guests a unique experience to enjoy world-class performances while sailing in true style – a perfect harmony of elegance and refinement.”

Acosta Danza aims to nurture young Cuban dance talent by blending classical and contemporary styles with influences from the island’s musical and dance traditions.

Acosta added: “Bringing Acosta Danza to Queen Victoria next year is an exciting new chapter for our company. We’re so excited to showcase our passion for Cuban culture and contemporary ballet with Cunard’s guests. Our all-new productions during this residency will be a unique blend of precision and flair, where we shall aim to defy expectation with every step on stage.”

Prices for the 14-night Italy and Adriatic voyage start at £2,859 per person for a Britannia Balcony stateroom.