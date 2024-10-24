Cunard Partners with Nathan Outlaw for 2024 Culinary Residencies

Cunard has announced a new collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Nathan Outlaw to debut his Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen aboard select Mediterranean voyages on the Queen Victoria in 2024.

As part of this partnership, guests will have the opportunity to experience an exclusive culinary event featuring Outlaw’s signature seafood dishes

. The dining experience will include a five-course tasting menu, showcasing the finest Mediterranean ingredients, crafted under Outlaw’s direction. Each dining event will accommodate only 60 guests.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “At Cunard, we take great pride in curating exceptional dining experiences and this collaboration with Nathan Outlaw is no exception. Nathan’s reputation for excellence and his mastery of seafood perfectly complement our commitment to delivering the finest in luxury travel. We’re thrilled to offer our guests the exclusive opportunity to enjoy Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen while sailing on these beautiful Mediterranean itineraries.”

Chef Outlaw will oversee four special residencies on Cunard’s Queen Victoria during its Mediterranean season in 2024. The first in the series begins on July 7, 2024, with Outlaw sailing for the first seven nights from Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome). While onboard, Chef Outlaw will host live cooking demonstrations and participate in Q&A sessions in the Royal Court Theatre, sharing insights into his culinary career.

Outlaw added: “Teaming up with Cunard is a really exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get on board Queen Victoria to showcase the very best of Outlaw’s. Being able to cook vibrant seafood dishes as guests overlook stunning sun-kissed locations on the continent will allow us to deliver a fully immersive experience of Mediterranean cuisine. I am hugely passionate about this style of food and I am looking forward to elevating luxury dining at sea to create something really special for Cunard.”

This partnership follows Cunard’s recent collaboration announcement with Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux for 2025 Fjords voyages.