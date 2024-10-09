Cunard Launches New 2026-27 Voyages

Cunard has announced a series of new voyages sailing from October 2026 to April 2027, according to a press release.

Guests can look forward to over 40 new sailings aboard the Queen Mary 2, Queen Anne, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

The new itineraries will feature 101 destinations across 57 countries, including 62 UNESCO World Heritage sites. The program includes 22 overnight port calls and 26 late-evening departures.

Notably, the Queen Victoria will make two maiden calls in Ferrol, Spain, and Acajutla, El Salvador.

Cunard World Club members will enjoy early access to bookings beginning at 1 pm on October 16, 2024, before the general sale from 1 pm on October 17, 2024.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are hugely excited to reveal our exciting new program from October 2026 to April 2027, offering exceptional choice for every traveller. Whether you’re soaking up the excitement in Rio during Carnival or toasting New Year’s Eve in Amsterdam, Cunard’s voyages allow you to explore the world in unparalleled luxury.”

The new Queen Anne will embark on her inaugural South America Discovery voyage, featuring 78 nights and an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. The ship will also make maiden calls to Casablanca, Morocco, and Bridgetown, Barbados, among other destinations.

Queen Mary 2’s new voyages include tours of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Santiago de Compostela from El Ferrol and an overnight call in Mindelo, Cape Verde.In January 2027, the Queen Victoria will set sail on a 109-night World Voyage, visiting Hong Kong, Sydney and Cape Town, among other destinations. The voyage will feature maiden calls in Dakar, Senegal, and Durban, South Africa.

The Queen Elizabeth will operate a Caribbean program from Miami in late 2026 and into 2027, offering a range of seven-, nine-, and 14-night voyages.