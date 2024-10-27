Cunard Introduces Halloween Incentive

Cunard has introduced a Halloween-themed incentive for travel agents, running from October 24 to 31, according to a press release.

Agents who make any Cunard Fare booking can play a “trick or treat” shuffleboard game through the Shine Rewards Club, earning between 10 and 100 Shine points with each play. To participate, agents need to enter their booking reference on the Shine Rewards Club website.

This promotion coincides with the launch of Cunard’s October 2026 to April 2027 sailings, which include 90 new itineraries across 101 destinations. Agents can also use their Shine points toward their own “Cruise with Cunard” bookings, applying points as they earn them to make multiple payments.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK sales at Cunard, said: “At this time of year, it was simply too good an opportunity to miss to launch this bewitching incentive through our Shine Rewards Club. And it’s perfect timing as we have just launched our October 2026 to April 2027 sailings, with the release of 90 new frighteningly good voyages featuring 101 unique destinations across 57 countries.”

Jane Chadwick, a Cruise Specialist at GoCruise & Travel, recently booked her third Cunard voyage entirely with Shine points and will sail to Bruges and Amsterdam this December to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary.

Chadwick said: “This is what Shine points were invented for. It feels really rewarding to be sailing on Queen Victoria once again, especially as we celebrate our 20th anniversary in style. I haven’t enjoyed New Year for the last couple of years, but I’m really excited about this one. It was an Early Saver fare, 10 percent off for Shine Member fare, balcony, and all covered by Shine points – what’s not to love?”