Cunard Announces Christian Siriano as Headliner for Fashion Week

Cunard announced in a press release that fashion icon Christian Siriano will headline its Transatlantic Fashion Week in 2025.

Siriano, whose designs have been worn by stars such as Lady Gaga, Oprah and Julia Roberts, will be the headline designer aboard the Queen Mary 2 for the Transatlantic Fashion Week sailing from New York to Southampton from October 31 to November 7.

He will showcase select archival pieces during an exclusive runway show in the Queens Room, featuring a lineup of fashion personalities.

Siriano will also offer insights from his career during a Q&A session in the Royal Court Theatre. Guests will have the chance to meet him personally at book signings throughout the seven-night crossing.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard said: “Christian Siriano is a true visionary, and we are delighted to have him lead our 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week. His bold old-school glamour mirrors Cunard’s own blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury. Our Fashion Week voyages have become must-attend events, attracting celebrated designers from around the world, and there’s no better venue for such an occasion than Queen Mary 2 – the world’s most glamourous ocean liner.”

More fashion experts joining the voyage will be announced later. Prices start at £899 per person for a Britannia Balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy.

Siriano added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be part of Cunard’s iconic Transatlantic Fashion Week and I am excited to headline next year’s voyage. What a unique way to showcase my designs that celebrate both the heritage of fashion as well as its future. I can’t wait to show guests onboard a fabulous and once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

The 2025 edition of Transatlantic Fashion Week marks its fifth voyage, celebrating the world of fashion aboard a Cunard ship. Past headliners of Transatlantic Fashion Week include Dame Zandra Rhodes, Julien Macdonald, Virginia Bates and Stephen Jones OBE.