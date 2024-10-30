Cruisen Launches New Cruise Booking Tool for Travel Advisors

Cruisen Corporation is launching a new cruise booking tool, the company announced in a press release.

According to its developer, the new technology aims to redefine the cruise booking experience with a platform designed to streamline the planning process for both travel advisors and consumers.

“As a former travel startup founder, I’ve seen firsthand the frustration advisors face when juggling multiple systems and tools to manage a single booking,” said Reid Williams, founder and CEO of Cruisen.

“With Cruisen, we set out to streamline this process, allowing advisors to focus more on providing an exceptional experience for their clients rather than getting bogged down in the operational details. We’re excited to bring this platform to market and reimagine how travel advisors work,” he added.

Two versions will be available for users: Cruisen, a free solution aimed at independent travel advisors, and Cruisen Enterprise, a premium service designed for larger travel and host agencies.

Both versions centralize communication, simplify collaboration and enhance efficiency, with Cruisen noting that advisor booking time can be reduced by up to 50 percent.

According to the tech company, the tools were designed to address key pain points identified in the industry, such as reliance on disparate systems (CRM, email, phone, booking websites) and inefficient workflows that involve numerous communication channels and lengthy education cycles.

“By eliminating these issues, the platform makes it easier than ever for advisors and their clients to collaborate and book cruises together in a single, cohesive space,” the company said in a statement.

Available at no cost, Cruisen allows advisors to manage bookings, collaborate with clients in real time and simplify room management.

Aimed at host agencies and larger organizations, Cruisen Enterprise is said to deliver advanced features designed to support high-volume operations and in-app bookings.