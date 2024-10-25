Cruise Visits to Hong Kong Center on Wine and Dine

Hong Kong’s Wine & Dine Festival is setting the stage for a record season in cruise tourism as three ships, the Silver Nova, Costa Serena and Coral Princess, dock in the city, bringing around 8,000 passengers during the event from October 23 to 27.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has developed unique shore experiences in collaboration with cruise lines, delivering immersive culinary delights and cultural experiences for food and wine enthusiasts against the iconic Victoria Harbour skyline.

Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea Cruises, said: “Staging an exclusive culinary experience activity with Hong Kong characteristics at the ‘Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival’ on shore for our guests of Silver Nova is one of the major highlights of the year of Silversea Cruises. We are grateful for the support from the HKTB, and are delighted to visit Hong Kong.”

Dane Cheng, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) executive director, said: “Silversea Cruises is a globally renowned ultra-luxurious cruise brand. We are delighted that it has chosen Hong Kong as one of the destinations for Silver Nova, and is staging an exclusive activity for cruise passengers at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, HKTB’s annual signature gastronomic event. This not only marks the biggest collaboration between the HKTB and the cruise sector, but also allows visitors to experience the city’s unique wine and dine ambiance, contributing to the development of Hong Kong’s cruise tourism.”

The HKTB’s Wine & Dine Festival, held at the Central Harbourfront, welcomes cruise passengers with over 300 booths featuring global wines and culinary treats, enhanced by live entertainment and panoramic views. This year, HKTB’s partnership with Silversea Cruises takes a step further with an exclusive evening for Silver Nova’s Venetian Society guests, featuring a live performance by the China Hong Kong Youth Symphony Orchestra and a Michelin-starred dim sum and award-winning Chinese wine pairing.