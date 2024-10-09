Cruise Saudi to Develop Red Sea Private Island

Cruise Saudi has signed a contract with PC Marine Services to develop a private island in the Red Sea exclusively for cruise tourism, according to a press release.

The signing ceremony took place at Cruise Saudi’s headquarters in Jeddah.

This project will transform the island into a new cruise-only destination, featuring a welcome center, dining facilities and a beach club with private villas and sunbeds.

Barbara Buczek, Cruise Saudi’s chief destination experiences officer, said: “The creation of this new cruise destination in the Red Sea marks an exciting step in the development of Saudi’s cruise industry. We look forward to welcoming cruise lines and their passengers to experience authentic Saudi hospitality, culture and activities in the heart of the Red Sea.”

Expected to open in December 2024, the private island will be the first of its kind in the Red Sea and will accommodate up to 2,000 guests initially.

Adnan Alshareef, PC Marine Services’ chief executive officer and president, added: “We are proud to be selected as the main contractor for the Private Island project. At PC Marine, we recognize the importance of this remarkable opportunity to become a key contributor to the Kingdom’s marine infrastructure and the Saudi Vision 2030 by being a successful partner with Cruise Saudi, and above all contributing to the flourishing tourism sector in Saudi Arabia.”

This development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of diversifying its economy by attracting international visitors, including experienced cruisers and newcomers.