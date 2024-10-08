Cruise Logistics Company Marks 20th Anniversary

American Cruise-Aid Logistics (ACAL) has marked its 20th anniversary after launching service in Port Canaveral Oct. 8, 2004, according to Janne Meinertz, president.

ACAL has since expanded to Copenhagen and more recently to Galveston.

Meinertz said the company offers international and domestic freight forwarding, warehousing and delivery services moving parts, supplies and equipment in order to keep the ships, including cruise ships, operating on time.

Also celebrating its grand opening in Galveston, Meinertz said the office would primarily serve cruise ships and their vendors at the port in the metro Houston area.

Photo: Janne Meinertz, president of ACAL.