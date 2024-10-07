Cruise Lines Embrace Citizen Science Project to Protect Marine Ecosystems

Expedition cruise operators are actively supporting the Secchi Disk study, a hands-on citizen science initiative that allows guests to gather environmental data on phytoplankton, the foundation of the marine food chain.

Developed by scientist and expedition guide Richard Kirby, the Secchi Disk study enables participants to collect biological data on these microscopic organisms. Kirby highlights the potential decline of phytoplankton due to rising sea temperatures, which could have serious consequences for marine ecosystems.

“Like all marine creatures, phytoplankton have a preferred optimum sea temperature no matter where they are in the world and we need to know more about how they are changing in order to understand the effects on the ocean’s biology,” said Kirby.

Several cruise lines operating in Antarctica, including HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), Swan Hellenic, Polar Latitudes, G Adventures, Antarctica 21, Adventure Canada and Aurora Expeditions, offer this citizen science opportunity as part of their polar voyages.

HX’s ships including the MS Fram, MS Maud, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, are actively involved in the study. Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana and SH Vega, as well as Aurora Expeditions’ Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer, also contribute to the research.

“Cruise operators see the study as a great way to get guests involved with the ecosystem as it is an easy, inexpensive, quick, additional activity that guides can conduct,” Kirby told Cruise Industry News. “It is also an activity where guests can also see the data they collect on the study map and can therefore show their relatives and friends the meaningful science they did when on holiday.”

Kirby hopes expedition cruise operators in other areas will join the study, such as in the Galapagos and the Caribbean. He emphasized that the study not only gathers valuable data on phytoplankton, a crucial part of the marine food chain, but also serves as an essential tool for environmental outreach.

“In an age where environmental stewardship and being ‘green’ is so important, I’ would hope that participating in a global phytoplankton study would be a win-win for the tour operators and the study,” concluded Kirby.