Cruise Industry News Quarterly Fall Magazine Now Available

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Fall 2024 edition has been released.

The main topics of the 136-page issue focus on the industry’s sustainability accomplishments, how shipyards are working toward a net-zero emissions future, the latest food and beverage offerings, the Asia-Pacific market and China’s return, the expedition market, ship operations, new ships, and other industry developments.

The leading cruise companies lay out their strategies to drive efficiencies, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, while finding a roadmap to transition to zero emissions through alternative fuels and powerplants and through industry collaboration.

Shipbuilding focuses on how the main yards are managing a record orderbook, building on time, on budget and with quality, while also driving innovation, adapting new technologies and future-proofing the ships they are building. The key is flexibility, that is, ships that can run on MGO, LNG and be methanol ready, and also have footprints for other solutions ranging from batteries to fuel cells.

For food and beverage, Cruise Industry News has gone behind the scenes with Virgin Voyages, Princess and Viking in addition to a look at the new Disney Treasure’s dining concepts.

The destination focus is on the Asia-Pacific and Pacific Rim with input from the main brands and travel agents, discussing the market dynamics and brand strategies in China, Australia and region-wide.

Other sections cover the growth plans and evolution of different established brands as well as start-ups, ship operations, human resources and the expedition market, including the classification of polar vessels.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 34th year, remains a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.

