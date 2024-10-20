Cordelia Cruises Celebrates Third Anniversary

Cordelia Cruises is celebrating its third anniversary of sailing, marking significant milestones, according to a press release.

Since its launch in late 2021, Cordelia has completed over 450 sailings, hosted more than 600,000 guests, delivered over 2,500 live shows and visited ten ports across India and beyond, primarily aboard its vessel, the Empress.

Key highlights of the cruising experience include Bollywood-themed shows, live music, rock climbing and a range of dining and spa services.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism, which operates Cordelia Cruises, said: “As we celebrate three remarkable years at Cordelia Cruises, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Our growth, and the overwhelming support from our guests and partners, are a testament to our mission of bringing world-class, uniquely Indian cruising experiences to life. This journey would not have been possible without the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our guests, and the support of our partners. Together, we are redefining what it means to cruise in India, and the future holds even more exciting opportunities for us all.”

The company, which caters to Indian travelers, announced plans to expand its fleet and itineraries, considering longer cruises to Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East, along with increased frequencies on key routes and new domestic destinations like Visakhapatnam and Puducherry.

Cordelia Cruises operates a mix of itineraries across the western and eastern coastlines of the Indian subcontinent. As of August 2024, the company offers sailings to various domestic and international destinations: Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, to Lakshadweep, and from Chennai to Jaffna, Trincomalee, and Hambantota in Sri Lanka.