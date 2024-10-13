Coral Geographer Makes Inaugural Call at Port of Kobe

The Port of Kobe celebrated the maiden call of the Coral Geographer on September 24, 2024.

This marks the second visit by a ship from Coral Expeditions, following the arrival of the Coral Adventurer.

To commemorate the inaugural visit, a welcome ceremony was held onboard, featuring a ship tour. Tomohisa Izumi, deputy director general of the Port and Harbor Bureau, Kobe City Government, delivered a speech to warmly welcome the ship and highlight special local products, including sake.

The Coral Geographer departed from Tokyo on September 21 and left Kobe at midnight on September 24, cruising through the Seto Inland Sea before concluding its journey in Fukuoka