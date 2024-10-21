Coral Begins Countdown to ‘Australia’s Coastal Legend’ Voyage

Coral Expeditions has shared updates at the 12-month countdown to its second Circumnavigation of Australia, departing on October 17, 2025.

This 60-day journey aboard the Coral Adventurer will take 100 guests on an immersive exploration of Australia’s coastal landscapes, history and wildlife, with 48 days of curated excursions and three special events.

Highlights include a cultural festival in the Torres Strait, a winemaker’s lunch at Leeuwin Estate, and an outback adventure in Longreach. Guests will experience the Great Barrier Reef, Kimberley coast, Ningaloo Reef and other locations, led by expert crew and local specialists.

Captain Matthew Fryer, master of Coral Adventurer, said: “I invite you to join me on this extraordinary journey as we explore the hidden gems and breathtaking landscapes of our great land, from remote shores to vibrant marine life. Together, we’ll share in the spirit of adventure, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Australian Circumnavigation features a diverse onboard program and excursions covering the Torres Strait islands, the Great Southern Ocean and the Great Barrier Reef.

Key Expedition Highlights: