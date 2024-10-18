Columbia Group Launches Maritime HR Department

Columbia Group has announced plans to transform its crewing department into a Maritime HR Department, to modernize seafarer management and support, according to a press release.

Capt. Faouzi Fradi, currently director of crewing and training, will lead the new department as managing director, leveraging his decades of maritime experience to drive strategic development.

Fradi said: “The maritime industry is undergoing rapid changes, and it is imperative that we adapt our approach to crewing and crew management. Our transition to a Maritime HR Department is not merely a name change; it represents a major shift towards a more holistic approach to managing our seafarers. By integrating modern HR techniques with the crewing expertise we’ve honed over the years, we will ensure that our organization remains competitive, efficient, and people-focused.”

According to the company, the new Maritime HR Department will expand beyond traditional crewing to focus on talent management, career development and crew welfare. It will offer personalized training and learning opportunities and use advanced HR techniques to improve recruitment, retention and operational efficiency.

Fradi added: “Our commitment to our crew members has always been paramount. This transition allows us to provide even greater support throughout their careers with Columbia Group. From recruitment to retirement, our Maritime HR Department will ensure our crew members thrive in an environment that upholds the highest ethical standards, fosters personal and professional development, and adheres to our core values.”

The Maritime HR Department’s key focus will be on supporting the company’s growth by aligning HR practices with its strategic goals. It will also prioritize crew wellbeing through the :I Care Policy’ and ‘Code of Conduct.”

“This is an exciting chapter for Columbia Group, and I am honored to lead this initiative. Our seafarers are the backbone of our success, and with the new Maritime HR Department, we are better equipped than ever to support their growth and wellbeing,” added Fradi.