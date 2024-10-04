China Cruise Shipping to Discuss Status of Chinese Cruise Market

The conference program for the 17th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS17) is set to discuss the status of the Chinese market through a series of forums and panels.

Set to take place in the Binhai New Area, Tianjin, from October 17 to October 19, 2024, the event will be hosted by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA).

Following an opening ceremony, the conference starts with a forum on policies and the economy that is set to offer an outlook on the global market, as well as its outlook for the next decade.

The panel will also discuss the interpretation of the latest policies, in addition to a development outlook for the cruise industry in Tianjin.

After a lunch break, CCS17 continues with an industry leaders’ forum that will be attended by top executives from international and China-based cruise lines.

According to event organizers, the forum is set to discuss the development prospects of the local cruise industry, as well as cooperation between local brands and international partners.

The first day of the event comes to an end with a government and enterprise roundtable talk that will allow participants to share experiences and discuss regulations.

A shipbuilding and operations forum opens the second day, which will also include a talent development summit and a three-hour panel to promote new brands and routes.

Another highlight of the program is the Cruise Inbound Tourism Forum & Tianjin Cruise Cooperation Roundtable Talk.

The panel is set to discuss a series of topics, including international promotion strategies, visa policies, and destination highlights.

Other scheduled activities for the day include the Asian Cruise Ports discussion, which will focus on integrating Chinese ports with destinations in Northeast and Southeast Asia, as well as a procurement and supply meeting.

During the third day of the event, participants are invited to inspect the cruise tourism resources in Tianjin Binhai New Area.