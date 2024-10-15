China Cruise Shipping Conference to Feature Industry Leaders

The conference program for the 17th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS17) is highlighted by an Industry Leaders session.

Taking place later this week, the three-day event will be held in the Binhai New Area, Tianjin, from October 17 to October 19, 2024 and is organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.

According to the event’s conference program, the discussion will be attended by top executives from several brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Adora Cruises, China Merchants Cruises, Tianjin Oriental International Cruise, Blue Dream Cruises and 66 Degree Expeditions.

The panel, which takes place on Thursday at 2:30 PM, will also feature representatives from the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association, China Cruises, the Hong Kong Tourism Board the Tianjin Cruise & Yacht Association, and more.

Other sessions scheduled for Oct. 17 include an Opening Ceremony at 9:00 AM and a Policy and Economy Forum at 10:30 AM.

Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty is set to speak at the opening session, along with government officials and other industry players.

Closing out the event’s first day, a closed-door roundtable talk is scheduled to bring together local authorities and companies at 4:30 PM.

For Friday, Oct. 18, the agenda of CCS17 includes the Cruise Construction, Maintenance and Supporting Industries Forum at 9:00 AM.

Representatives from local and international shipyards will be onsite, as well as executives from classification societies.

The second day’s morning program also includes discussions about talent development, itinerary promotion, and new brands.

For the afternoon, the program includes the Cruise Inbound Tourism Forum & Tianjin Cruise Cooperation Roundtable Talk, as well as a forum that will bring together different Asian cruise ports, followed by a discussion aimed at cruise supply operations.

In the evening, a reception will mark the 18th anniversary of the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.

Closing out the event on Oct. 19 are a series of tours that will allow attendees to get to know the cruise and tourism infrastructure of the Tianjin Binhai New Area.

Two tours will be available, featuring visits to the Tianjin International Cruise Homeport, the National Maritime Museum of China, the Binhai Cultural Center and more.