China Cruise Shipping: Chinese Market Eyes New Heights

The 17th China Cruise Shipping event got going in Tianjin, China, on Thursday, as the Chinese cruise industry gathered for the three-day event with a focus on recovery and reaching new heights.

The event is being hosted by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA).

Weihang Zheng, vice president and secretary general of the CCYIA, pointed out that the aging population of China should play a key driver in passenger sourcing going forward.

Key government officials present included Yadong Hu, Chairman of the China Communications & Transportation Association, as well as officials from the Tianjin municipality as Tianjin plays a key homeporting role in North China.

Speakers were optimistic about the growth of the market, with one prediction calling for 2.2 million cruise guests in the near future, which would be notably up from this year, according to data in the recent 2025 China Market Report.

Royal Caribbean Group was the notable western brand present, with President and CEO Jason Liberty sending in a video address. The company operates the Spectrum of the Seas in the market.

Liberty said the company is aiming to continue to be a key player, and that they had the best performing ship in the market with stable pricing and a high load factor.

He said that this would not be possible without the support from the government at the central and local levels, adding the company appreciates favorable policy changes in areas of free visa for international cruisers, new custom procedures, incentives for deployment and more to improve the environment.

Liberty explained that as long as competition is on a level playing field the company will welcome a growing domestic sector while international brands would help maintain a global standard.

Dr. Zinan Liu, chairman of Royal Caribbean Group Asia, said that for the market to grow, the consumers, media, cruise lines, the government and all related players to be on the same page. He also dismissed the idea of so-called “silver cruises,” offering medical care combined with a vacation, noting that if this concept was going to work, it would be happening already.

Other presentations and discussions came from Adora, China Merchants, Blue Dream and 66° Expeditions, a new polar cruise operator that intends to launch service next year.