Celestyal celebrated International Coffee Day on October 1 by expanding its specialty coffee venue, Café Nation, according to a company statement.

Originally available on the 1,266-guest Celestyal Discovery, the café will also be featured on the Celestyal Journey ahead of its inaugural Arabian Gulf season, launching in late November.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with the world-renowned brand Illy. Café Nation has had fantastic feedback from our guests onboard Celestyal Discovery, and with over 85,000 coffees served on Celestyal Journey alone in the last year, we are confident that this popular meeting spot will be warmly received onboard. After all, coffee is an international daily ritual!”

Café Nation, operated in collaboration with renowned coffee brand Illy, offers a menu of over 90 specialty beverages, allowing guests to personalize their orders. The selection includes barista-poured hot coffees, herbal teas, hot chocolates, frappuccinos, iced drinks and cold-brewed coffee. Guests can choose from seven coffee varieties, including five single-origin options, premium blends, and decaf.

Established in 1933, illy is known for its unique coffee blend, sourced from nine of the top 100% percent Arabica varieties grown worldwide.