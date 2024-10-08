Celestyal Announces New VP of Revenue, Product

Celestyal announced the appointment of Rachel Wilton as vice president of revenue, product and shore experiences.

According to a press release, Wilton takes over the position immediately, bringing extensive commercial leadership experience to the company.

Wilton will lead the global revenue and inventory management, shore excursions and data analytics teams, the company explained.

The new hire previously held positions at Virgin Atlantic, serving as their vice president of holidays and global sales.

In her new role at the European cruise line, Wilton will be based in the United Kingdom, reporting to the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lee Haslett.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to our leadership team. Her exceptional strategic vision and proven track record in driving profitability and operational excellence make her the perfect fit for Celestyal,” he said.

“We are confident that Rachel’s leadership and innovative approach will play a pivotal role in propelling Celestyal into its next phase of growth and success within the cruise industry,” Haslett added.

As part of the newly created position, Wilton will focus on the development of pre- and post-cruise experiences for the agent community, Celestyal said.

As the company expands to new destinations, she will also enhance Celestyal’s shore excursion program while executing the company’s revenue management strategy.

“Her efforts will further strengthen Celestyal’s capabilities in demand forecasting, dynamic pricing and inventory management, while also fostering key partnerships with tour operators, hotels, airlines and excursion providers,” the company highlighted.

“I am thrilled to be joining Celestyal at such an exciting juncture. I am eager to contribute to Celestyal’s ambitious growth in product development, revenue generation and shore experiences as we expand into new destinations,” Wilton said.

“I look forward to collaborating with a fantastic team and our esteemed partners and agencies within the industry,” she added.