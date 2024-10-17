Celebrity to Offer 110-Night Grand Voyage in 2026

Celebrity Cruises’ 2026-27 deployment includes the company’s first-ever Grand Voyage, which will sail across the world for 110 nights.

According to a press release, the itinerary is scheduled to sail to 55 destinations across 15 different countries.

Sailing from Canada to Hong Kong, the voyage takes place onboard the Celebrity Solstice, which is set to undergo a refurbishment before the cruise.

“The Grand Voyage offers the ultimate way for guests to indulge their sense of wanderlust, all while enjoying the award-winning service and amenities that Celebrity is famous for,” the company said.

After departing from Vancouver, the cruise starts with visits to destinations in Alaska, including Icy Strait Point and Hubbard Glacier.

The Celebrity Solstice is then scheduled to explore the Pacific with ports of call in Hawaii, French Polynesia and Fiji.

The Grand Voyage continues with visits to destinations in New Zealand, Australia and Vanuatu before reaching Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Before arriving in Hong Kong, the Solstice is also set to sail to Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and China.

The new Grand Voyage goes on sale later this year, with bookings scheduled to start on December 10, 2024.

Celebrity’s newly announced deployment for 2026-27 also includes the inaugural season of the Celebrity Xcel in Europe.

After entering service in late 2025, the Edge-class ship will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean during the summer of 2026.

Seven additional Celebrity ships are scheduled to sail in Europe during the timeframe, including the Celebrity Ascent and the Celebrity Silhouette.

Nine ships are set to offer cruises in the Caribbean for the brand, including the Celebrity Beyond, which will sail in the region on a year-round basis.

In 2026-27, Celebrity is also returning to Alaska, Asia, South America, the Galapagos, Australia and the South Pacific with its 17-ship fleet.